Environment FEATURED Latest 

Battambang Girl Killed By Lightning Strike

cne 10 Views 0 Comments ,

Battambang: On April 5, 2021, at Group 10, located in Phnom Touch village, Pich Chenda commune, Phnom Preuk district, Battambang province, there was a fatal lightning strike. The victim was Ieng Lina, a 12-year-old female living in the village.

The girl rode a bicycle to ask her mother for money to buy food. When she returned from the field, about 100 meters from the house, the victim girl was struck by lightning and died.

Authorities examined the body and handed it over to relatives for a traditional ceremony. AREY

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]

You May Also Like

Chinese Man Dies Of Dengue In Siem Reap

cne 1

Protesting Pursat Factory Workers Block Road 5

cne 0

Nine New COVID-19 Cases Of Flight From Indonesia

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *