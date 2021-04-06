Battambang: On April 5, 2021, at Group 10, located in Phnom Touch village, Pich Chenda commune, Phnom Preuk district, Battambang province, there was a fatal lightning strike. The victim was Ieng Lina, a 12-year-old female living in the village.

The girl rode a bicycle to ask her mother for money to buy food. When she returned from the field, about 100 meters from the house, the victim girl was struck by lightning and died.

Authorities examined the body and handed it over to relatives for a traditional ceremony. AREY

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]