Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 6 April 2021, confirming the discovery of 72 new cases of COVID-19. 47 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, 71 were linked to Feb. 20 community event- the other was an imported case with an Indian man traveling from India via South Korea to Cambodia on April 4. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 2293 (sources vary).

Case numbers were Phnom Penh: 33 (at least 20 related to an outbreak in Ourussey market), 22 in Sihanoukville, 8 in Kandal, 3 in Svay Rieng, 3 in Pursat, 1 in Prey Veng and 1 in Kampot. Most cases were Cambodian, with 3 Chinese and 1 from Myanmar.

The total number of cases is now 2,824, with 1,794 treated and 1,003 currently being treated. 22 deaths have been attributed to COVID, and 5 others from other health problems after testing positive.

UPDATES & graphics to follow.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting