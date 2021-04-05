Last month, the Wildlife Rapid Rescue Team of the Wildlife Alliance rescued a smooth-coated otter (ភេខ្លួនរលោង) which was being kept as a pet in Kampong Thom province.

Otters are wild animals and are not appropriate as pets. The otter is now rehabilitating at Phnom Tamao Wildlife Rescue Centre, alongside other otters. The species is globally vulnerable and protected under Cambodian law, meaning it is illegal to possess otters.If you see wildlife crime, please report it to Wildlife Crime Hotline – Cambodia “បង្ក្រាបបទល្មើសសត្វព្រៃកម្ពុជា” …. or call 012500094. Thanks for helping to protect Cambodia’s wildlife!

In time, this otter may make it back into the wild if suitable for release! Perhaps even within the Angkor Protected Forest as part of Wildlife Alliance’s release project.