Phnom Penh: On the evening of April 4 , 2021, the police of Kork Khleang Administration Post arrested 3 men for violating health measures in the fight against COVID-19, after they met to eat, drink and sing karaoke in front of a rented room in Boeung Baitong Market, Trapeang Svay Village, Sangkat Kork Khleang, Khan Sen Sok.

The three arrested were: 1- Aun Ratana, 37 years old, a mechanic at Wuy Chheng factory, 2- Horun Mony, 30 years old, a salesman and 3-Name is Heng Sovit. The three men were staying in a rented room in Trapeang Svay Village, Sangkat Kork Khleang, Khan Sen Sok.

The suspects are being held at the Sen Sok police station to follow procedures. AREY

