Kandal Province: A dump truck backed up to fill a canal slipped, colliding with powerlines, causing damage and power outages at 5:30 pm on April 4, 2021 on Toul Krasaing Dam Road on National Road 21B West near the Third Ring Road flyover in Toul Krasaing village. Sangkat Roka Khpos, Takhmao City, Kandal Province.

Luckily he driver escaped without serious injury. NKD