Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 5 April 2021, confirming the discovery of 63 new cases of COVID-19. 94 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, all were linked to Feb. 20 community event. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 2222 (sources vary).

The cases were in; Phnom Penh: 31, Svay Rieng: 22, Sihanoukville: 6 in Kampong Chhnang: 2 and Prey Veng: 2.

The 63 infected people included 60 Cambodians, two Vietnamese and a Malaysian.

There have been a total of 2,752 cases discovered in total.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting