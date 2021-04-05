Banteay Meanchey: Sudden heavy rain and strong winds destroyed a large market next to the PARA MAX casino in Kbal Spean 1 village, Poipet, Banteay Meanchey between 3 to 5 pm on April 4, 2021.

Citizens and authorities said that strong gusts of wind and rain, which lasted for more than an hour, destroyed parts of the upper market. Five people were injured and are receiving medical treatment.

Some shops were blown away by the wind, breaking light poles, as well as cutting off many power lines. 14 houses in Poipet and Phsar Kandal communes were also damaged.

This is the second such wind storm. The last time was in February 2021, which caused damage to some buildings and houses. RASMEI /NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]