Business & Property FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Mystery As Tesla Advertises- But Doesn’t Register

cne 69 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Phnom Penh: (Eccentric) US billionaire Elon Musk’s TESLA company has posted a massive billboard on an unopened showroom along Russian Federation Boulevard, yet the firm remains unregistered.

According to Commerce Ministry officials, the TESLA company has not yet requested a business license.

Questions remain on whether this is the real company advertising before opening (and getting the necessary legal go ahead), a new distributor in Cambodia operating under another company name, or some sort of marketing hoax.

Stay tuned.

You May Also Like

Unpaid Chinese Workers Continue Embassy Protest

cne 0

Prius Hits Divider

cne 0

Chinese Woman Hangs Herself In Factory

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *