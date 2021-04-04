Phnom Penh: (Eccentric) US billionaire Elon Musk’s TESLA company has posted a massive billboard on an unopened showroom along Russian Federation Boulevard, yet the firm remains unregistered.

According to Commerce Ministry officials, the TESLA company has not yet requested a business license.

Questions remain on whether this is the real company advertising before opening (and getting the necessary legal go ahead), a new distributor in Cambodia operating under another company name, or some sort of marketing hoax.

Stay tuned.