Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 4 April 2021, confirming the discovery of 44 new cases of COVID-19. 68 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, 43 were linked to Feb. 20. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 2159 (sources vary).

The imported case was a Pakistani woman who traveled from South Korea to Cambodia on March 21, 2021.

Of the cases, there were 25 in Phnom Penh, 17 in Sihanoukville and 1 in Svay Rieng. All 43 of the infected people were Cambodian.

There have been a total of 2,689 cases discovered. 1,653 have been treated, and 1012 are active cases. There have been deaths directly linked to COVID, and 5 died of other health issues while under COVID treatment.