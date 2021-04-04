Kampong Cham Province: Three journalists drove to film cockfighting activities, but while traveling on the road, some angry gamblers smashed the car.

The incident happened on March 31, 2021 in Chheu Teal village, Pdao Chum commune, Cheung Prey district, Kampong Cham province.

According to the source, a journalist named Nuon Roeun and two colleagues went to film cockfighting activities in the area and suddenly the gamblers came and began to hit their car. After the incident, the journalists drove to complain to the local authorities, but the authorities did not want to receive the complaint and reported to the provincial governor of Kampong Cham to intervene.

After the incident, Mr. Kaing Kimhong, Deputy Inspector of Cheung Prey District, Kampong Cham Province, appeared on behalf of the perpetrators to facilitate the payment of $ 500 to the affected journalists to end the story. The case left the car- license plate Phnom Penh 2S9888- with severe damage.

However, the journalists requested the leaders to intervene and take action in this case of violence. According to the source, Mr. Kaing Kimhong, Deputy Inspector of Cheung Prey District, owns the cockfighting location in the above village. Regarding this allegation, The Siem Reap Post Network has not yet received an explanation from Mr. Kaing Kimhong, Deputy Inspector of Cheung Prey District, regarding this allegation.

It should be noted that journalists often suffer when they report on gambling activities and are often chased by gamblers. SRP

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]