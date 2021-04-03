Our silver haired lothario has been loitering around Siem Reap lately. This week he brings his lucky charms to a slice of (not so modern) and ancient tucked away in the north part of town along the Siem Reap river. Wat Preah Enkosei sits on East river road, opposite the Angkor Conservation.

The ‘modern’ wat was established in the mid 19th century.

However, this place seems to have been special long before Wat Preah Enkosei was built. Angkorian prasats (temples) sit just behind the old vihear (monastic hall). READ MORE

Please help support this channel at , even a meal or a tank of gas a month would be greatly appreciated Thank You https://www.patreon.com/temples