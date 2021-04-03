The Ministry of Health has confirmed another death from complications due to COVID-19. A Korean man, 48 years old, died at Chak Angre Health Center with severe pneumonia on both lungs.

According to the Ministry of Health, the deceased, living at BELLAVITA APARTMENTS on St.51, BKK1, tested positive for COVID 19 on March 31 and was sent to Chak Angre Health Center for treatment. However, the patient had severe respiratory issues and pneumonia on both lungs. Doctors could not save him and he died at 1:30 pm on April 2, 2021.