FEATURED Health Latest 

MoH Confirms Korean Man’s Death COVID Related

Johnny Bobby 81 Views 0 Comments , , ,

The Ministry of Health has confirmed another death from complications due to COVID-19. A Korean man, 48 years old, died at Chak Angre Health Center with severe pneumonia on both lungs.

According to the Ministry of Health, the deceased, living at BELLAVITA APARTMENTS on St.51, BKK1, tested positive for COVID 19 on March 31 and was sent to Chak Angre Health Center for treatment. However, the patient had severe respiratory issues and pneumonia on both lungs. Doctors could not save him and he died at 1:30 pm on April 2, 2021.

You May Also Like

Kratie Turtles Set Free

cne 0

444 Rare Giant Turtle Eggs Found This Season

cne 0

Chinese Burglars Shot By Armed Homeowner

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *