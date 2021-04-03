Vietnam: An Giang Provincial Court on Thursday, April 1, 2021, sentenced two men to death for transporting about 40 kilograms of drugs from Cambodia to Vietnam.

In the provincial court hearing, the two perpetrators were identified as 36-year-old An Ngoc Ha and 21-year-old Nguyen Duc Tay, who were found guiltly of illegal drug trafficking.

Border guards of An Giang province on May 8, 2020, found the perpetrators and another man crossing the border from Cambodia into Vietnam in a boat carrying a black plastic bag. The men got on a motorbike that was already waiting and then got in a car to An district in the same province.

The source said that they then went to a market and dropped the plastic bags, and the authorities chased after the pair, while the third person escaped. About 40 kilograms of drugs were found in the car.

After their arrest, the two men confessed that they had transported the drugs from Cambodia to Ho Chi Minh City to give to the third man.

Vietnam has one of the strictest anti-drug laws in the world. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face the death penalty. NKD