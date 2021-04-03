Phnom Penh: On the night of the 2nd to the 3rd of April, 2021, from 20:00 to 05:00, the Khan Unity Command Force implemented temporary administrative measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Phnom Penh (curfew). They chose two target areas. The first target was at the corner of Street 245 and 182 in Sangkat Toek Laak III and the second at the corner of Street 315 and the corner of Street 592 in Sangkat Boeung Kak II, Khan Toul Kork.

As a result of the inspection, the police confiscated 16 motorcycles and 4 cars, a total of 20 vehicles, and temporarily stored them at the Tuol Kork District Police Inspectorate. The people were educated and then allowed to go home without their transport. KBN (Photos Facebook)

