Phnom Penh: At 4:30 pm on April 2, 2021, in the forest of Boang Kanh 1 village, Sangkat Prek Eang, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh Phnom Penh Residents found the body of a boy.

The body is believed to be Chea Bunheng, a 10-year-old male living in Chroy Ampil village, Sangkat Kbal Koh, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh, who went missing on March 31, 2021.

Investigations involving police and the Child Protection Unit are ongoing, and more information will be released later. AREY

