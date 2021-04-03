Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 3 April 2021, confirming the discovery of 99 new cases of COVID-19. 329 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, all were linked to Feb. 20 community event. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 2116 (sources vary).

Svay Rieng: 44 cases in Bavet, Phnom Penh: 33 cases, Koh Kong: 8 cases, Kandal: 5 cases, Sihanoukville: 4 cases, Tbong Khmum: 4 cases,Takeo: 1 case.

The cases were 80 Cambodians, 16 Chinese, 1 Vietnamese, 1 Indonesian and 1 American.

This brings the case total to around 2645 (sources vary- the numbers keep skipping and adding back again a few days later). There have now been 19 confirmed deaths.