Kampong Chhnang Province: 62 pythons were released into the natural lake conservation area of Kampong Leng district on the afternoon of April 2, 2021, in Plou Touk commune, Kampong Leng district, Kampong Chhnang province.

On April 2, an environmental official at Chhnuk Truong commune, Boribo district, Kampong Chhnang province said that the pythons had been handed over by the residents and some of had been seized from a group of wildlife traders transporting them to sell in other places.

Environmental officials called on all citizens to take care to protect this rare species, and do not take them to sell or cut down the forest, which is a habitat for all kinds of animals to live and reproduce.

Capturing wildlife for commercial purposes is illegal and may face penalties. RASMEI

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]