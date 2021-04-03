Siem Reap: Siem Reap provincial veterinary officials have closed a dog meat shop near Wat Po Pei Deum in Siem Reap, which has been in operation for over 10 years.

This is the second time that this venue has been closed. The first time the owner signed a contract agreeing to close and take the opportunity to change to another businesses. However, the shop owner refused to follow the contract, and on the afternoon of April 2, 2021, the provincial veterinary officer decided to close the location for a second time.

Officials from the Provincial Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries have been educating and advising traders who have been doing dog business in the towns and districts in Siem Reap to examine the possibility of switching to another business in the next 3 months. However, in case the trader continues this kind of business, the department must check and follow the legal procedures.

Mr. Prum Vic, Director of Production and Veterinary Office, revealed that on February 21, 2021, with the guidance of Mr. Tea Kim Soth, Director of the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Siem Reap his department, in cooperation with the Provincial Police Commissioner (Office of Road Traffic), seized 61 dogs being transported from Banteay Meanchey to Kampong Cham. He added that the 61 dogs were kept by veterinarians.

According to Ms. Ek Sothea, a representative of Four Paws, the cost of health care and shelter for all 61 dogs in the past two months is about 20,000 US dollars.

Some journalists have posted on social media as well as on various websites that illegal dog meat shops were still operating after giving bribes to veterinary officials.

Chi Socheat, the owner of the shop near Wat Po Pei Deum in Siem Reap, which was closed by the authorities, said that the allegations related to bribery were not true. AREY / KPT

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]