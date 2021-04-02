Phnom Penh: A foreigner died and caused a surprise on April 1, 2021 at 12:30 in PTH Apartments on Street 168, Group 5, Village 5 Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang III, Khan Boeung Keng Kang.

Police said that the body of PETER CHAI TZE YEE, male, 57 years old, Malaysian, was resident at the address.

Police said that on September 1, 2020, the victim rented room 601 with a one-year lease and paid $ 600 per month. He lived alone.

On April 1, 2021, at 3:19 AM, Oup Chansela, a 32-year-old Cambodian male friend of the victim, received a text message via the Messenger, with the victim writing: “Let the name Oup Chansela live well, while I say goodbye.”

At 11:16, Oup Chansela tried call back, but no one answered. So he called the apartment manager and they took the keycard to open the door of the room.

After opening the door, they saw the victim lying on the floor next to the bed.

According to the conclusion of the police, the Office of Technical and Scientific and Mr. Oknha Dr. Nong Sovannaroth, the forensic doctor in Phnom Penh “the victim died of suffocation with a plastic bag with a rubber band around his neck to commit suicide”.

The body is being stored at Stung Meanchey pagoda, Sangkat Stung Meanchey I, Khan Meanchey, waiting for the family. (KHR)