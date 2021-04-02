Kampong Speu: Vy Samnang, Governor of Kampong Speu Province, on April 2, 2021, issued administrative measures to suspend all meetings and business activities such as restaurants, cafes, mobile food stalls, and liquor stores that are open to customers from 8pm to 5am.

The measures are in place from 2 to 15 April 2021 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Kampong Speu Province, even though it has not yet registered any cases in the local outbreak from Feb. 20..

Exceptions are:

* Delivery food

* Family members living in the same house

* Funerals in accordance with health department rules and determined by the local authority

* Meetings of health workers who perform other emergency care work

* Meeting of authorities, Provincial Administrative Units, Municipalities, Districts, Communes and Sangkats to perform their duties to maintain security and public order.

All business owners and citizens who do not participate in the implementation of this guideline will face legal consequences

Kampong Speu is the second area after Phnom Penh to introduce this temporary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.