Battambang: A car crashed and was engulfed in flames, shocking residents who were fast asleep. The driver of the car was intoxicated and crashed into a gas station owner’s house, requiring local help.

This horrific incident happened at 10:25 pm on April 1, 2021 in front of the pagoda at Sampov in Kamakor village, Sangkat Svay Por, Battambang city, Battambang province.

A white Camry with license plate Phnom Penh 2-AC3814 was speeding in a north-south direction. According to sources there, before the incident, they heard a loud bang, then suddenly flames engulfed the car as it struck the home of a gasoline seller.

Many people brought water to help put out the fire and helped to carry the driver-who was reportedly very drunk- and got him out of the car, thus escaping certain death.

The driver was reported to be the owner of a restaurant on National Road No. 57. After helping to put out the fire, the police brought the driver and the car to the provincial road traffic office for questioning. In the incident, a girl who was sleeping in the gas station was burnt by the flames. KPT

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]