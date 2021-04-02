Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 2 April 2021, confirming the discovery of 69 new cases of COVID-19. 16 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, 68 were linked to Feb. 20 community event and 1 was imported from Indonesia via Singapore. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 2018 (sources vary).

28 were in Svay Rieng (25 in Bavet), 23 were in Phnom Penh, 13 were in Kandal and 4 were in Sihanoukville.

This brings the case total to around 2546 (sources vary- the numbers keep skipping and adding back again a few days later). There have now been 16 deaths.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting