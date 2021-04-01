Preah Sihanouk: On the afternoon of March 31, 2021, a Corolla with license plate Phnom Penh 2G-7227 was stopped between km 152-153 at the turn into the expressway in Stung Chhay village, Kampong Seila commune. Inside were a group of people who were escaping from doing quarantine in Sihanoukville trying to reach Phnom Penh.

There were five people in the car, a Cambodian man and four Chinese men in uniforms, disguised as workers from the PP-SHV expressway crew. They were taken to the Sihanoukville Provincial Police for further investigation. .

As a result of the interrogation, a Cambodian man who was the driver of the car confessed that he followed the orders of another Cambodian man. After questioning, the police conducted a thorough search until they arrested the Cambodian man who was the mastermind and brought him to the Sihanoukville Provincial Police to continue the procedure.

The six suspects are as follows:

Ung Senglang, 38 years old, a Chinese translator and contractor for the construction site of the expressway.

A Cambodian man, 31 years old.

Deng YuXin (Teng Isiv), male, 23 years old, Chinese, working at Sasan Restaurant in Village 1, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville

Wang Rui, male, 28 years old, Chinese, working at Sasan Restaurant in Village 1, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville

Fang Chao, male, 35 years old, a Chinese national, working in Changcheng Casino, located in Village 3, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province, Province

Zhang JinJun, a Chinese male working in the same casino located in Village 3, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province.

The seized items include: a silver Camry car with license plate Phnom Penh 2T-8385 and a navy blue Corolla with license plate Phnom Penh 2G-7227.

After questioning the man suspect, a Cambodian man, he confessed that he had transported Chinese nationals from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville three times:

The first time: On March 27, 2021, the suspect drove a silver Camry car with license plate number Phnom Penh 2T-8385 carrying two Chinese nationals on National Road No. 4 to Sihanoukville.

Second time: On March 28, 2021, the suspect took two Chinese nationals, who were wearing reflective shirts to disguise themselves as the expressway team. When they got close to the checkpoint, the suspect turned off the car light and drove slowly.

Third time: On March 30, 2021, drove a navy blue Corolla with license plate Phnom Penh 2G-7227 carrying two Chinese nationals and had his friend Ra Vanna drive a silver Corolla with license plate Phnom Penh 2T-8385, carrying four Chinese nationals. He told the six Chinese nationals to wear reflective vests to disguise themselves as expressway crews as they approached the checkpoint. Turned off the car lights and drove slowly after the barricade, then turned on the lights and drove into Sihanoukville.

The four Chinese suspects confessed, but did not have any documents attached, and said that they intended to go to Phnom Penh and continue to return to China. In this case, the Governor of Sihanoukville, Mr. Kouch Chamroeun, ordered to build a case to send the two Cambodians to court, and for the Chinese to arrange the deportation from Cambodia. All six of them were sent to test for COVID-19. AREY

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]