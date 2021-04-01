Phnom Penh: The Phnom Penh Capital Administration issued a decision to suspend traffic, business activities and gatherings in Phnom Penh from 8 pm to 5 am for 2 weeks.

According to Article 1 “Provisional administrative measures have been put in place to prevent the spread of COVID 19 in Phnom Penh with a duration of two weeks from the 1st to the 14th April 2021”.

Article 2 states that business activities are temporarily suspended and include food stalls, restaurants, cafes, bars and restaurants in hotels that accept customers to eat or drink alcohol between 8:00 pm and 5:00 am.

Article 3 makes exceptions for

Gatherings of family members in the residence or who live together.

Funeral arrangements in accordance with the regulations and permission of the local authorities

Gatherings of health workers to take samples to test for COVID 19 or to take away people with COVID 19 as well as other emergency medical personnel.

Meetings of the authorities, command forces, administrative units at all levels to maintain security, order and public order.

Gathering people who are necessary to serve the public or for other purposes as determined by the local authority.

This comes after a sub-decree outlining these measures was announced yesterday.