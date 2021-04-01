Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 1April 2021, confirming the discovery of 37 new cases of COVID-19. 49 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, 35 were linked to Feb. 20 community event and 2 imported from abroad (both Indonesians who arrived on March 18 and March 30). This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 1950 (sources vary-1949).

Of the new local cases there were 31 Cambodians, 3 Chinese, and 1 South Korean.

This brings the case total to 2475 (sources vary to 2477- the numbers keep skipping and adding back again a few days later).

Phnom Penh: 31 cases, Kandal: 2 cases, Sihanoukville: 2 cases

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting