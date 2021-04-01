Takeo: On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 08:53, a specialized police force went to patrol and inspect key geographical areas for illicit activities. When they arrived at a chicken farm in Choan Chum, Kirivong district, Takeo province, they found a suspect preparing dried marijuana. Police arrested the suspect.

The suspect, Sam Sinay (aka Heang), male, 28 years old, resides in Chroy Village, Preah Bat Choan Chum Commune, Kirivong District, Takeo Province.



Confiscated exhibits included: dried marijuana weighing 2.50 kg and 2 motorcycles.

Currently, the suspect is being interrogated by specialized forces and the case is being processed according to the legal procedures and will be sent to the Takeo Provincial Police. POST NEWS

