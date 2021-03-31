Phnom Penh: The Cambodian government has issued an administrative decree announcing that it will implement measures such as “closing the city”, curfews, shutting down commercial facilities, and restricting people’s going out when necessary to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Hun Sen issued an administrative order on “Prevention and Control of COVID-19 and Other Deadly Infectious Diseases” on March 31.

This administrative order is designed to protect the health and safety of the people and minimize the adverse impact of the epidemic on the national economy and society.

Article 3 of the administrative decree requires people to “not go out unless necessary,” except for purchasing necessities and seeking medical treatment.

Article 6 stipulates that, except for essential industries permitted by the authorities, such as supermarkets, pharmacies, hospitals, restaurants, etc., some commercial facilities may be required to be temporarily closed.

Article 8 stipulates that the government may adopt curfew measures to prohibit unnecessary outings from 8 pm to 5 am.

Article 11 stipulates that the blockade of cities or provinces can be decided by the government, and blockade measures cannot exceed two weeks, but the government can decide to postpone or end it early based on actual conditions.

The administrative order also expressly stipulates that people who violate this administrative order and obstruct the authorities’ implementation of the administrative order will be punished.

It should be mentioned that on the 31st, Prime Minister Hun Sen also signed the guidelines on “prevention and control measures for the epidemic during the Cambodian New Year”, suggesting that people celebrate the New Year in their own location and avoid travel between provinces.

Prime Minister Hun Sen pointed out that community infections in the Feb. 20 outbreak are still spreading, and there are no signs of the outbreakeasing. The government hopes that people will celebrate the New Year at home, avoid unnecessary outings, avoid moving across provinces and cities, and avoid going to areas listed as outbreak areas by the Ministry of Health and local government.