Stung Treng Province: At 10:30 on March 31, 2021, a Laotian national, believed to be a mastermind of cross-border drug trafficking, was arrested along with nearly 3 kilograms of drugs, by the Anti-Drug Office of Stung Treng provincial police. He was detained at the second checkpoint of the corridor (Cambodia-Laos waterway) in the village / commune of Ou Svay district, Stung Treng province.

According to Lt. Col. Phay Raksmey, the operation ended in the arrest of a 29-year-old Lao man named Pet Samon Noy, a resident of Hat Say Khun village, Champasak province, Laos. Three large packs of drugs (methamphetamine) packaged as Chinese tea weighing a total of 2,990.2 grams were seized.



The location is a place known to be where drug traffickers often slip across the border, and many dozens of kilograms of drugs have been seized in the same area.



The Lt. Colonel continued that, after detaining the suspect, the specialized office force sent him to the Stung Treng Provincial Police HQ to build a case to be sent to court for legal proceedings. Police will continue to search for those involved in drug crimes, so they may be punished. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]