Plans For Kampong Speu COVID Crematorium Released
Kampong Speu: The administration of Kampong Speu province has presented a design project for the construction plan of a crematorium on an area of 10 hectares, located in Choam village, Tasal commune, Oral district, Kampong Speu province, for the cremation of COVID-19 patients who die in the kingdom.
Met Meas Pheakdey, a spokesman for the Phnom Penh Municipal Administration, said that the approximately 10 hectares of land in Choam village, Ta Sal commune, Oral district, Kampong Speu province, would be used as a crematorium for the victims of COVID-19 while the government was busy clearing the area for construction. The location in Oral district, Kampong Speu province is deemed a safe and a good choice because it is remote and does not affect the lives of the people.
He added that at present, the Phnom Penh Capital Administration has prepared an area of about 10 hectares and six standard technical furnaces, and has been working day and night. RASMEI
EDIT: According to KOHSANTEPHEAP, authorities are currently connecting the site to the electricity network and that the technical equipment (machinery) ordered from abroad will arrive soon.
*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]