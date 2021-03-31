Kampong Speu: The administration of Kampong Speu province has presented a design project for the construction plan of a crematorium on an area of ​​10 hectares, located in Choam village, Tasal commune, Oral district, Kampong Speu province, for the cremation of COVID-19 patients who die in the kingdom.

Met Meas Pheakdey, a spokesman for the Phnom Penh Municipal Administration, said that the approximately 10 hectares of land in Choam village, Ta Sal commune, Oral district, Kampong Speu province, would be used as a crematorium for the victims of COVID-19 while the government was busy clearing the area for construction. The location in Oral district, Kampong Speu province is deemed a safe and a good choice because it is remote and does not affect the lives of the people.

He added that at present, the Phnom Penh Capital Administration has prepared an area of ​​about 10 hectares and six standard technical furnaces, and has been working day and night. RASMEI

EDIT: According to KOHSANTEPHEAP, authorities are currently connecting the site to the electricity network and that the technical equipment (machinery) ordered from abroad will arrive soon.

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]