Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 31 March 2021, confirming the discovery of 63 new cases of COVID-19. 15 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, all were linked to Feb. 20 community event. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 1915 (sources vary).

Phnom Penh: 23 cases, Sihanoukville: 34 cases, Tbong Khmum: 4 cases, Svay Rieng: 1 case, Kandal: 1 case

The cases involved 59 Cambodians and 4 Chinese nationals.

This brings the case total to 2440 (*we make it 2441- as do some other sources)

UPDATES & graphics to follow.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting