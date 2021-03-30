Phnom Penh: *Note this story has been reported in different ways by different news. A Chinese man was beaten over the head by a group of suspects (according to NKD, they were pretending to be police officers), and stole his wallet and mobile phone and then escaped.

This incident caused a surprise at 9:50 pm on March 29, 2021 at a point on the riverside park, Sangkat Phsar Kandal I, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

According to a source from the Chinese man, he claimed he was beaten over the head, his wallet and mobile phone were taken from him, and then a young man riding a white motorbike with license plate number 1HZ-0338 holding a baton/nightstick chased him. He said he took a long knife to protect himself, with no intention to harm anyone. *NKD reports the motorcyclist hit a car while avoiding the Chinese man.

The young man who was riding a motorcycle, he said that he was selling at the corner of Sisowath Quay and Street 136, and that the Chinese man was chasing him with a knife, so he used a stick to protect himself.

After the incident, the authorities took the two to the Central Market 1 for further questioning. POST NEWS / NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]