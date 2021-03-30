Battambang: A fake monk was arrested by Battambang City Police Inspector and will be sent to court for legal action.

Colonel Chhang Vann Chhay, Inspector of Battambang City Police Inspectorate, said police received a report from Chhin Kim Chheng, an officer from the Ministry of Cult & Religion, of a case of a young man pretending to be a monk on March 29, 2021.

Police were sent to Boeung Market. Chhouk in Prek Mohatep village, Sangkat Svay Por, Battambang city to investigate.

During the operation, the police arrested a 15-year-old male suspect named Kuon Foun, residing in Neang Kor village, Neang Kor commune, Banteay Meas district, Kampot. He was taken to the Battambang City Police Inspectorate for questioning in connection with impersonating a monk.

After questioning, the suspect admitted that he had indeed pretended to be a monk, having just traveled from Kampot province. He said he could earn 40-50,000 riels a day from the fraud. The case was sent to the court for legal proceedings. KPT

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]