Battambang: On March 30, 2021, at 2:05 pm, on National Road No. 59 in Thnal Bot village, O’Romduol commune, Phnom Preuk district, Battambang province, a horrible traffic accident occurred, causing the death of for men. A Hyundai truck with license plate number 3A 0409 overturned, killing the driver and three passengers at the scene.

The first victim was named Suon Sochea, male, 17 years old, living in Khleang Saing village, Sangkat Russey Keo, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh, the second was named Udom, about 25 years old, living in Prey Veng province, the third was named Mao, male 33 years old, living in Kampong Speu province and the fourth was Seiha, male, about 25 years old.

After the incident, the local police force went to the above location to make a report. The bodies of the four victims were handed over to relatives for traditional rites. (WARNING: Graphic images) POST NEWS

UPDATE: According to NKD the trucks brakes failed at a bend in the road.

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]