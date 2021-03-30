To control the spread of COVID-19 , the Ministry of Health and Sports has announced that no more than five people will be allowed to gather across Myanmar and will be required to stay indoors in high-risk townships. A Facebook user by the name of “Kozawgyimps Kozawgyimps” shared a post saying, “Detention of night mobs” while the government is enforcing the curfew.

It was not immediately clear where or when the incident took place, but the news was shared by more than 2,000 Facebook users.

Data analysis

First, a Google search for a reverse image search reveals the following:

The photo, used by Cambodia News English on March 30, 2019, shows the arrest of eight people suspected of involvement in drug-related violence in the region.

2019 March 30, Puebla, Banthi Manshi District The arrests were made in the village of Daik Awa Myan, the report said. You can visit the following link. (*Link to source down after TVFB got taken offline)

The same picture was used on tvfb in Lao on March 30, 2019 and khmer4141 in April 18, 2019. You can visit the following links.

Review

According to the above information, the Facebook post titled “Kozawgyimps Kozawgyimps” posted on Facebook to detain the rioters is a fake photo of a person arrested last year for drug-related violence in Laos (*actually Cambodia, the flag on the left gives it away).

