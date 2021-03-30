Kampot: A sub-decree to establish Bokor City, another brand new city in Kampot province.

The sub-decree announced that three communes from Teuk Chhou district, Kampot province; Boeung Touk commune, Koh Touch commune and Prek Tnaot commune will form the new municipality (*unsure if classed as district or not) Bokor City will take the three communes, which will keep their original names. The administrative location of Bokor Municipality will be in Sangkat Boeung Touk (which is where the Kampot beach project is/was underway).

The masterplan for the area was announced on the 28th of June, 2019.

The vision of this master plan aims to organize and develop “Bokor as a smart city, tourism, history, greenery, nature and the unique mountain-sea climate of The Kingdom of Cambodia. Loads more information in Khmer: HERE (Rasmei)

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]