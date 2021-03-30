Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 30 March 2021, confirming the discovery of 105 new cases of COVID-19. Just 4 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, 104 were linked to Feb. 20 community event (one imported from Indonesia). This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 1852 (sources vary).

The nationalities were: 93 Cambodians, 10 Chinese and 1 Vietnamese. Cases were found in Phnom Penh (46), Sihanoukville (34), Tbong Khmum (1), Svay Rieng (20), Kampong Cham (2) and Prey Veng (1) provinces.

This brings the case total to 2,377. 1,176 have been treated and released, while 1,186 active cases are currently being treated,