Phnom Penh: On Sunday there was a traffic accident between a car and motorcycles in front of the Tela depot at the corner of Chamkar Doung traffic light on Street 217 in Khva village, Sangkat Dangkor, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh. The incident killed two men and seriously injuring two others.

An AIR BLADE with license plate Phnom Penh 1U-8711, was ridden by Sim Vol, male, 37 years old, a construction workerresiding in Ta Mom village, Dong commune, Stong district, province. Kampong Thom and passenger named Yorn Khi, male, 26 years old, construction worker, residing in Sochus Village, Phan Nhem Commune, Prasat Balong District, Kampong Thom Province. Both were not wearing helmets, and they died after being taken to hospital.

A HONDA C125 motorcycle with license plate Kampong Thom 1J-6737, ridden by Thai Sorn, male, 28 years old, construction worker and passenger Loch Loh, male, 36 years old, construction worker, both from Kampong Thom province. Tbong Krapeu commune

The crashes were caused by a blue HIGHLANDER with license plate Phnom Penh 2AS-1871, driven by Phe Piseth, male, 39 years old, from Choeung Ek Village, Sangkat Choeung Ek, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh, who was arrested.

Before the accident, the car and first motorbike were traveling in the same direction from south to north. When the driver arrived at the scene, the car hit the AIR BLADE motorcycle from behind completely and then pushed forward to hit the HONDA C125, which was waiting at a traffic light. POST NEWS

*The driver was apparently drunk.

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]