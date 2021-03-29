Kampong Cham Province: A large truck transporting rice crashed into a central reservation.

The incident happened on the evening of March 26, 2021 in front of Kubota Company on the new National Road 7 in Boeung Snay village, Sangkat Sambo Meas, Kampong Cham city.

According to the police of Kampong Cham City, the vehicle was a white Hyundai with license plate Kampot 3A. 1637, serial number 4A.0044, driven by Om Phea, male, 30 years old, in Tvea Thmey Village, Prey Khnong Commune, Teuk Chhou District, Kampot Province.

This traffic accident caused damage to several tree and a street light. The crash did not cause any injuries. The reason for the accident was reportedly because the driver fell asleep. He took a drug test, which was negative. The truck was temporarily stored at the Police Inspectorate of Kampong Cham City to carry out legal procedures. SRP

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]