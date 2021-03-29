India’s vice-captain in limited-overs format Rohit Sharma is all set to see a surge in his income and net worth as his Cricket Academy, CricKingdom has entered into a deal with the Cricket Association of Cambodia. The two bodies will work together to establish a full-fledged cricket academy in Cambodia. This will be Cambodia’s first cricket academy.

It is learned that CricKingdom Cricket Academy by Rohit Sharma had proposed a deal to the Cricket Association of Cambodia (CAC) in August last year regarding the collaboration of the two brands. However, the deal was formally signed seven months later on March 23, 2021.

CricKingdom has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading Indian businessman and sports supporter, Praveen Jain, that will see the two parties experience a smooth collaboration. Notably, the cricket academy of Rohit Sharma is widely renowned in many countries and its headquarters are located in Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The academy is known for connecting players, coaches, students, and advanced facilities into an integrated ecosystem that drives seamless engagement, interaction, learning and transaction. Apart from Singapore and UAE, CricKindom is also located in countries like India, the United States, Qatar, Germany, Indonesia, and Canada.

CEO of CAC Maneesh Sharma opines on the deal with CricKingdom

The Rohit Sharma-owned institution will be holding the prime responsibility for the smooth functioning of all the on-field operations like ground development, ground maintenance, and training equipment prior to starting the academy among other things according to a report in Republic World.

The Praveen Jain Group of Companies, on the other hand, will look after planning, opening, and running the academy operations; the costs of operating the academy, including salaries to staff, maintenance, marketing, app, and online platform, etc. With this massive deal, India’s veteran opener becomes the first Indian cricketer to sign a deal of such a big stature.

The CEO of CAC, Maneesh Sharma also detailed his opinion on the deal with CricKingdom saying that the same will provide a massive boost to the cricketing sector in Cambodia and will also act as a major development for the Federation. The CricKingdom by Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy will be established in Phnom Penh’s Boeung Tumpun area. CRICTRACKER