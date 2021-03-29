Phnom Penh: A 60-year-old man driving a car suddenly lost consciousness, causing the car to swerve over a central reservation, hitting another car and a light pole. No one was injured.

The incident happened at 12:10 pm on March 29, 2021, about 200 meters north of Lyong Phat Bridge along National Road 5 in Sangkat Prek Pnov, Khan Prek Pnov, Phnom Penh.

According to the police, the owner of the car was Chum Many, a 60-year-old man living in Sangkat Prek Phnov, Khan Prek Phnov, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, they saw a white TOYOTA RAV-4 with license plate Phnom Penh 2AL-9520 driven by an old man along National Road 5 from north. When he arrived at the scene, suddenly the car swerved up the park, splitting the road, and hit a car traveling in the opposite direction, and then hit a light pole.

According to the 60-year-old man, he was driving along National Road 5 from north to south. When he arrived at the scene, he was blind. His car swerved the divider, hitting another vehicle and a light pole.

Immediately after the incident, the owner of the other car demanded $ 300 for repairs, which was quickly handed over to end the story.

After the incident, the local police force together with the specialized police force went down to the scene and measured the vehicle and stored it at the road traffic office, waiting for a settlement. POST NEWS

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]