Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 29 March 2021, confirming the discovery of 40 new cases of COVID-19. 6 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, all were linked to Feb. 20 community event. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 1748 (sources vary).

Phnom Penh: 29 cases from Russey Keo, Boeung Keng Kang, Por Sen Chey and Meanchey districts. Svay Rieng province: 1 case, Siem Reap: 1 case, Tbong Khmum: 1 case, Kratie: 1 case, Kampot: 1 case, Kirisakor district, Koh Kong province: 6 cases.

The cases were in 34 Cambodians and 6 Chinese nationals.

This brings the case total to 2,273, with the 11th death reported earlier.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting