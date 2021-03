Phnom Penh: A 39-year-old man died of Kovid 19 at 9:40 pm on March 38 at Chak Angre Health Center in Phnom Penh.

The patient, named Kim Seng, was from Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh, and received a positive COVID 19 result on March 21, 2021.

An official statement from the Ministry of Health is expected soon.