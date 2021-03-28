Phnom Penh: A Turkish man, working as a plane technician, died of a heart attack at 1:10 pm on March 27, 2021in Sangkat Toul Sangke 1. Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

Authorities said MUSTAFA RAFET ISFENDIYAROGLU, male, 64, was taking heart medication.

According to San Ream, a 34-year-old female friend of the victim, “I and the victim had been living together for some time but had broken up. The victim had told me that (he had) heart disease and had surgery. At 11 o’clock on March 27, 2021, a man called to tell me that he was in charge of the place where the victim was renting a room, and the victim approached him to call me.

She said that when she arrived at the place where the victim was staying, they gave a knock on the door, but there was no answer. They opened the door of the room and saw the victim lying face down on the tile floor. She brought the victim to the hospital. When the doctor arrived, he was pronounced dead.

According to the conclusion of the authorities “the victim died of heart disease.” The body was kept at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital. (Source redacted for passport issues) KHREAD