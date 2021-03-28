Phnom Penh: A Hyundai Starex car driving at high speed, lost control and crashed into a central reservation, causing severe damage.

The incident happened at 8:10 pm on March 27, 2021, along Street 2004, Sangkat Kakap I, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen driving a silver Hyundai Starex with license plate Phnom Penh 2AS-4685 along road 2004 from west to east at high speed. It hit the central divider, breaking parts, while the car broke its left wheel. The crash did not cause any injuries.

After the incident, the local police arrived at the scene to contact thetraffic police to measure and lift the car and store it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to wait for the car owner to come and solve it according to legal procedures. (*Not clear if he ran, but appears to have). POST NEWS

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]