AKP Phnom Penh, March 27, 2021 —

The Football Federation of Cambodia (FFC) yesterday officially announced the new coach for Cambodian national football team.

Mr. Ryu Hirose has been appointed as the new coach of Cambodian national football team to replace the former Argentine coach Mr. Felix G. Dalmas who had completed his contract, according to FFC.

Born on April 19, 1956, the 65-year-old Mr. Ryu Hirose is a Japanese national and a former athlete of Teikyo High School-Chuo University, and has a licence from JFA Official S-Class License of Japan.

Mr. Ryu Hirose used to be a director of Teikyo University, a general manager of Seoul Digital University, a coach of Samut Prakan which now is the top league of Thailand, and a youth coach of Guangzhou R&F.

According to the federation, Mr. Ryu Hirose will be tasked to guide Cambodian athletes for big events such as the second-round qualifier competition of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 for three challenges in mid-2021, qualifier competitions of AFC Asian Cup, AFF Suzuki Cup, SEA Games 2021 in Vietnam and SEA Games 2023 hosted by Cambodia.

He will lead the Cambodian football team with general manager Mr. Keisuke Honda who continues his new contract with Cambodia.