Phnom Penh: A suspect stole a mobile phone, and it took about 7 hours, until the owner caught up with him at 2:00 pm on March 28 2021 in front of Wat Chumpouvorn 1 in Chumpouvorn 1 village, Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

The suspect was named as Sok Nary, male, 31 years old.

According to the source, the victim, N Tola, a 22-year-old male, was staying in a rented room in Phum Chumpouvorn 2, Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Sen Chey. While sleeping in the morning, he suddenly saw the door open and notice he had lost his phone, so he filed a complaint at the Chao Chao III Administrative Police Station.

By 2:00 pm (after using Chat or something) the victim found the suspect had tried to borrow money from a friend of the owner of the phone. He persuaded the suspect to bring the phone to the front of Wat Chompou Vorn, where he was waiting (*and evidently gave the thief a punch in the eye). POST NEWS

