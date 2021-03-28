Phnom Penh: The SDU Special Intervention Force of the Phnom Penh Municipal Commission, in cooperation with the Tonle Bassac Police and the Koh Pich security team, gathered a group of teenagers hanging out on Koh Pich and gave them a lesson on the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The operation took place at 10 pm on March 27, 2021 in the area of ​​Koh Pich, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

According to sources from the authorities, they received reports from residents that many groups of youths and motorcycles come in large numbers in Koh Pich every day. Phnom Penh Municipal Special Task Force (SDU) intervened to gather a group of youths- 43 boys and 5 girls with 25 motorbikes.

They were educated and instructed in accordance with the circular of the Phnom Penh Capital Administration, which gave instructions to the forces and all district authorities to work closely with health officials to implement fines on individuals or legal entities that do not comply with the obligation to wear masks and the obligation to maintain social distancing gaps in Phnom Penh.

After the police educated and instructed all these youths, they were made to promise that if the group came together again the next day, and the police spotted the same faces, they would face legal procedures. Authorities later ordered the gang to return home, urging them to abide by the COVID-19 protection measures of the Royal Government and the guidance of the Ministry of Health. NKD

