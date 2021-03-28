Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 28 March 2021, confirming the discovery of 86 new cases of COVID-19. 34 cases were treated and the patients discharged.

Of the new cases, all were linked to Feb. 20 community event. This brings the total from the local outbreak to around 1708 (sources vary).

Sihanoukville: 43 cases, Phnom Penh: 24 cases, Kampong Cham: 5 cases, Tbong Khum: 3 cases, Kandal: 3 cases, Svay Rieng: 3 cases (3 Chinese), Siem Reap: 2 cases, Prey Veng: 2 cases, Kep: 1 case.

There has been a total of 2233 cases, 1,054 are currently active and 1,166 cases have been treated. Another death has raised the total to 10.

UPDATES & graphics to follow.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting