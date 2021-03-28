Phnom Penh, the Ministry of Health on March 27, 2021, announced that a 76-year-old Cambodian woman died from COVID-19 related health issues at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

A statement from the Ministry of Health confirmed the death of a 76-year-old who was tested positive for COVID on March 8, 2021, and admitted to Prey Veng Provincial Hospital until March 20, 2021.

The patient was sent for further treatment at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital. Doctors at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital worked hard to treat the patient until March 27, 2021, when she fell into a critical condition, requiring doctors to use a ventilator. Unable to help the patient, she died at 7:05 p.m.

Doctors’ conclusion: The 76-year-old Cambodian woman died of acute respiratory distress and severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19.