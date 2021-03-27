Takeo: At 11:00 pm on March 26, 2021, a traffic accident occurred when a jeep carrying rice crashed into a train, killing a man and seriously injuring another in Kraing Root Village, Samrong Commune, Samrong District, Takeo Province.

The accident smashed the front of the truck, while the train lost some container cargo. The victim has not yet been identified. After the incident, local police officers went to attend the scene. Updates to follow.

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]